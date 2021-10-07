Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $43.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.42.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. 35,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,209. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.