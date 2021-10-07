IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 83.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in FedEx by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.17.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.05. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

