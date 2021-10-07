IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $394.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $371.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

