IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.