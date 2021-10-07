iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.77. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 91,951 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

