iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $118.42 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $121.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.