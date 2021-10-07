iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 22.6% in September

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 754,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,084. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $104.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

