iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9,953.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,509 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.