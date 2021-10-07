iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 272,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,726. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

