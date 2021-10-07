iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 64,123 shares.The stock last traded at $34.20 and had previously closed at $34.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

