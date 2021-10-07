iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 103,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,169,404 shares.The stock last traded at $23.98 and had previously closed at $23.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

