iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $84,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.