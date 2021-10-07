iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

