iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.8% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $6.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.82. 169,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

