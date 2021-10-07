Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

