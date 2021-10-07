Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.64.

ITRI opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Itron by 13.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 32.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

