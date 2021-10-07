Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $931,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 161,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $2,341,000.

XSVM opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

