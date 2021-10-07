Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $248.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.91. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.