Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 452 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

