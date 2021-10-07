Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 4.4%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). On average, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

