Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.80.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.