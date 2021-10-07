Jefferies Financial Group Comments on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

NYSE IQV opened at $239.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

