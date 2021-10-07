Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repsol in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

REPYY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

