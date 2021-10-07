Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

NYSE MS opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 209,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

