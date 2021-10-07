Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JRSH shares. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 55,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,667. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $82.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

