Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis upped their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of JRSH opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

