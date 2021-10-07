JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.40

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $7.48. JMP Group shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 11,988 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a market cap of $148.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,835 shares of company stock worth $224,026. 59.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

