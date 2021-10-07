JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of CLSD opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.