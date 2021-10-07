John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $15.73 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

