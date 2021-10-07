John Wiley & Sons Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.