Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.94.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.84. 86,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.