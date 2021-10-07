Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 151.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 845.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.