Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JNCE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 159,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,852. The stock has a market cap of $399.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

