JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 273,521 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $84,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

