JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $90,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $88,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $74,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

