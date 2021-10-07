JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $78,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $417,000.

RYT stock opened at $289.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $204.97 and a 12-month high of $306.69.

