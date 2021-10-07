JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.11% of The New York Times worth $81,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $63,817,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 615.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

