JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.34% of Douglas Dynamics worth $87,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,987 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,711 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $850.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

