JTC (LON:JTC) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

JTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered JTC to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 757 ($9.89) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 743.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 674.25. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 484 ($6.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 957.27 ($12.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham bought 87,500 shares of JTC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

