Julius Knowles Sells 3,746 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

