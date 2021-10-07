K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Down 16.7%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 107,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 196,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$11.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

About K9 Gold (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

