KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

KBC Group stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.