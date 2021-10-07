Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 105,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

