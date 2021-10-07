Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 555,150 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 927.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,150 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,429 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

SBRA opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

