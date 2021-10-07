Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

