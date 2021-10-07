Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 27.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $218,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.