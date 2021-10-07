Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,284 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 401,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 48,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.