Keybank National Association OH Has $426,000 Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,061.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

