Keybank National Association OH Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Qualys by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 408,049 shares of company stock worth $46,874,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

