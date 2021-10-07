Keybank National Association OH Has $505,000 Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 843.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 20.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 44,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,517,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $670.20 on Thursday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $345.19 and a fifty-two week high of $677.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $647.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.02.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

